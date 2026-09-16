INEC Reveals Chairman Amupitan’s Whereabouts

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained the absence of its Chairman, Joash Amupitan, from Abuja, saying he is currently outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on official duties.

Naija News reports that the commission made the clarification after concerns were raised by the Obidient Movement over the whereabouts of the INEC Chairman and the appearance of National Commissioner, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, as Acting Chairman during a meeting with a delegation from the African Union at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, said Amupitan was away on an official assignment and had the authority to delegate his responsibilities to any National Commissioner while he was away.

The clarification came after the Obidient Movement, through its National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, called on INEC to explain the circumstances surrounding the Chairman’s absence.

The group had raised questions about the lack of a public announcement concerning the transfer of the Chairman’s duties to Gumus.

It also sought clarification on whether Amupitan was outside Nigeria and requested information about his official engagements.

The movement said the matter was important because of INEC’s role in organizing elections and the need for Nigerians to have confidence in the leadership of the commission as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue.

“The Chairman is on an official assignment outside Abuja. He can delegate powers to any National Commissioner. As far as the Obidient Movement and Nigerians are concerned, there was no official communication of Professor Amupitan’s handover to anyone, either in acting or substantive capacity.

“This raises legitimate questions about the Chairman’s current location, official schedule and the circumstances surrounding his absence. As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections, the INEC Chairman cannot operate in secrecy.

“It is a non-issue. Must he be in Abuja to perform his duties? So, if I were to go on leave, can’t I hand over to someone until I return? The Chairman is attending a conference and even gave an address at the conference. He had some meetings too. So what is the issue? It’s just noise”, Eta-Messi said.