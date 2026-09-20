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INEC Declares Winner Of Kano Bye-Election

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Kano State Map
Kano State Map

Key Takeaways

  • The Independent National Electoral Commission declared APC candidate, Hussaini Yusuf Datti, winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election in Kano State.
  • INEC results showed Datti polled 22,890 votes in the Saturday poll, while PDP got 180, PRP 270, APP 53, and LP 39.
  • The bye-election filled a Kano House of Assembly seat vacated after Shuaibu Rabiu Nagoggo, Abba Gano, moved to the House of Representatives after Alhaji Muhammad Hassan died April 10, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Hussaini Yusuf Datti, as the winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election in Kano State.

According to the results, Datti scored 22, 890 votes to defeat other candidates and emerge winner of the bye-election conducted on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the by-election was conducted to fill the Dawakin Kudu State Constituency seat in the Kano State House of Assembly, which became vacant after Shuaibu Rabiu Nagoggo, popularly known as Abba Gano, who represented Dawakin Kudu in the Kano State House of Assembly, won election to the House of Representatives.

Nagoggo’s move to the National Assembly followed the death of Alhaji Muhammad Hassan, who represented the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Hassan died in Abuja on April 10, 2026, at the age of 66, after a period of illness.

His death triggered a federal constituency by-election, which was won by Nagoggo, leaving the Dawakin Kudu State Assembly seat vacant.

The results from Saturday’s bye-election showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 180 votes, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) received 270 votes, the Action Peoples Party (APP) recorded 53 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) secured 39 votes.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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