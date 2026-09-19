Kano By-Election: Police Ban Movement In Dawakin Kudu

Residents of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State will face movement restrictions as police tighten security for the State Assembly by-election scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026, Naija News understands.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Kano State Police Command said the restriction would begin at midnight on Saturday and remain in place until 5:00 pm.

The command said the measure was taken in consultation with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and in line with a directive from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

Commissioner of Police in Kano, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, said only people performing essential duties and carrying valid identification would be allowed to move around the area during the restriction.

According to the statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, those exempted include INEC officials, accredited election observers, medical workers, firefighters and accredited journalists.

The police commissioner also announced a total ban on security aides and escorts attached to VIPs, political office holders and government officials from accompanying their principals to polling units and collation centres.

Quasi-security outfits, vigilante groups and voluntary organizations were also barred from participating in the election security arrangement or loitering around polling units.

Bakori warned that nobody would be allowed to carry arms or other dangerous weapons within or around election venues.

“All forms of vote-buying, vote-selling, and political canvassing within the vicinity of polling units are strictly prohibited,” he said.

The commissioner added, “Only accredited INEC officials, security personnel, election observers and journalists will be allowed access to polling units and collation centres.”

Political parties, candidates and their supporters were urged to comply with the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and remain peaceful throughout the election.

Bakori said the command had deployed sufficient personnel and operational equipment to polling units, Registration Area Centres, collation centres and identified flashpoints across Dawakin Kudu.

He said joint patrol teams would enforce the movement restriction and respond to any breach of the peace.

The police commissioner warned that anyone who violates the movement restriction or other electoral guidelines would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Bakori also urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against allowing themselves to be used as political thugs before, during or after the election.

Residents were advised to report emergencies or suspicious activities to the Kano Police Command through 08032419754, 08123821575 or 09029292926.

He assured residents of Dawakin Kudu and the state of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property while providing a safe environment for voters to exercise their civic rights.