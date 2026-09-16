Kano Anti-Graft Chairman Yahaya Resigns

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Saidu Yahaya, has reportedly resigned his appointment.

Yahaya was said to have submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, September 15, following mounting pressure from the Kano State Government over concerns about his performance.

Although the resignation was yet to be officially announced, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s government has already announced a replacement for the commission.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Social Media, Ibrahim Adam, said on his verified Facebook page that Barrister Hafsat Ada’u Kutama had been appointed as the acting chairperson of the PCACC.

“His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed Barr. Hafsat Ada’u Kutama as the Acting Chairperson of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Kano State.

“Until her appointment, Barr. Hafsat served as the Secretary of the Commission,” he said.

Kutama is expected to resume as acting chairperson on Wednesday.

The development comes after Governor Yusuf had publicly expressed concerns over the performance of the state anti-corruption commission under Yahaya.

The governor had challenged the commission to intensify its fight against corruption, warning that anyone unwilling to carry out the responsibility should “step aside.”

Yusuf made the remarks while flagging off the distribution of 150 truckloads of subsidized fertilizer to farmers across the state’s 44 local government areas.

According to a statement by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor said he had invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to monitor the fertilizer distribution.

The move, he said, was to ensure transparency and accountability and prevent the diversion of the subsidized fertilizer.

The governor also expressed hope that the PCACC would regain its relevance and become more active in fighting corruption and holding public officials accountable.

Yahaya was appointed chairman of the PCACC in August 2025 after the expiration of the tenure of the former chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

His appointment was approved by the Kano State House of Assembly for a five-year tenure.

The PCACC had remained active under Yahaya, including investigations into alleged misuse of public assets. In August, the commission announced the arrest of four people over the alleged demolition of a classroom at Unguwa Uku Primary School in Tarauni Local Government Area.

The commission’s official website had also continued to identify Yahaya as its executive chairman in recent updates.

However, his reported resignation has now raised questions about the future leadership of the agency.

Yahaya’s resignation could not be independently confirmed from him as of the time of filing this report.