‘Nigerians Are Proud Of Your Work’ – NIS Zonal Coordinator, Adamu Lauds EFCC

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Zone A, has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its fight against corruption and financial crimes, saying Nigerians are proud of their work.

Naija News reports that the Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, ACG Mohammed Adamu, made this known while receiving the Acting Director of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Commission, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi, who led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the NIS Zonal Headquarters in Lagos.

Adamu said the Commission has boosted Nigeria’s image, both locally and internationally, through its sustained efforts to combat corruption and financial crimes.

While describing the EFCC as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and hardworking agencies, Adamu stated that the NIS is ready to strengthen its partnership with the anti-graft agency through intelligence sharing and other forms of collaboration in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Adamu also requested training opportunities for NIS officers, stressing that such capacity-building initiatives would enhance personnel effectiveness and professionalism in discharging their duties.

He said, “I am highly delighted to receive you and your entourage from the EFCC, one of the most prestigious and hardworking agencies in Nigeria. Thank you for a job well done. The EFCC has recorded significant achievements and secured convictions. These convictions serve as a deterrent to potential offenders, and Nigerians are proud of your work.

“I will communicate this visit to the Headquarters so that they are aware of the strong working relationship we have with the EFCC.”

In his remarks, Adeniyi expressed appreciation for the long-standing relationship between the two agencies and called for sustained collaboration with the NIS in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He added, “We appreciate your office for the cooperation we have enjoyed over the years. We are here to express our gratitude and to sustain the existing relationship.

“If there are any issues regarding our operations, please let us know. The Commission is committed to ensuring that everything is handled in line with due process. We look forward to continued cooperation.”