Dino Melaye Dares EFCC To Arrest Atiku

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against any attempt to invite, arrest or interrogate the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that a former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, had called on the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies to probe and prosecute Atiku over allegations of corruption.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Melaye said if Atiku is invited or arrested for any frivolous corruption petition, the ADC would prove to the Federal Government that Nigerians are more than those in government.

He said, “This is our note of warning, if due to this frivolous petitions you invite, arrest, or interview Atiku Abubakar, and we are not saying it with fear or favour, we will prove to you that those in government are less than one percent of the population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will prove to you that the people own government.”

Meanwhile, Atiku recently slammed those demanding that the EFCC probe him over corruption allegations.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president described the calls as a mere political witch-hunt.

Atiku also recalled that the Olusegun Obasanjo administration investigated him but found no evidence to pursue his prosecution.

He said, “When an incumbent government begins to feel politically threatened, the institutions of state suddenly become intensely interested in its opponents.

“The latest episode is the move to bring former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, under the scrutiny of the EFCC.”