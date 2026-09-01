It Is Ridiculous For A Poor Country – Melaye Slams Tinubu Over Presidential Air Fleet

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, has shared his reservations over the number of aircraft in the presidential air fleet.

He stated that the Nigerian Air Force did not take delivery of a single aircraft throughout 2025.

Naija News reports that Melaye made the claim in a statement on his 𝕏 handle.

He blasted the increased number of aircraft in the presidential air fleet under the Bola Tinubu administration, arguing that it is “ridiculous” for a country as poor as Nigeria.

The former Kogi West Senator further stated that the Tinubu administration had reportedly increased the number of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet by five in just under four years, noting that it was a record-breaking figure.

He wrote, “This is ridiculous, to say the least, for a country as poor as Nigeria.

“5N-FGY (brand-new Bombardier GL7T)

“T7-FGQ (three-year-old Pilatus PC-24)

“5N-FGA (Airbus A330)

“M-FGNG (Gulfstream G500)

“M-NGSA (Gulfstream G500).”

Melaye also claimed that the federal government had bought three of the aircraft with Nigerian registrations beginning with 5N, while a private company had reportedly leased two to the government at undisclosed rates.

Meanwhile, Melaye has said opposition political parties are in ongoing discussions.

Naija News reports that Melaye made the revelation during an appearance on Arise Television.

According to him, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, have shown readiness to join the talks.

He stated that opposition parties are ready to unite and form a broad coalition capable of defeating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“I want to let you know that the opposition parties are talking and working. Even today, Peter Obi spoke here in Port Harcourt and said the talks are ongoing and he is part of it. I personally had an interaction with Donald Duke, who is also willing to have a discussion on the opposition coming together.

“By the grace of God, we will have a headway shortly. Discussions are ongoing, and the opposition will work together. We may not get 100% of everybody on board, but the majority of the opposition will come together and send Tinubu and the APC packing. You can take that from me: their days are numbered,” he maintained.

Speaking on the APC’s political machinery and nationwide network of governors, legislators and party structures, Melaye dismissed the ruling party’s perceived advantage.

He argued that Nigerians have already decided to vote out the APC.

“All that will amount to nothing because the Nigerian people have already concluded who they will vote for. They have demonstrated their reservations about the APC-led government. The hunger in the land, the insecurity, we don’t even need to campaign. People are just waiting to go out there and vote out the APC.

“Let the president be the chairman of the campaign, the spokesperson, and the director of strategy; all will amount to nothing. The governors are not sincere with him. Can any governor in the North go and campaign and tell the people to vote for Tinubu?

“The president is getting intelligence reports and knows he is on his way out. All these are acts of desperation to scare those who might want to work with the opposition. But the time is up, and Tinubu is on his way out of the Villa,’ he stressed.