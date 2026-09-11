 Skip to content
Politics

Are They Mad? – Gov. Abiodun Blasts Politicians Promising Return Of Fuel Subsidy

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

Key Takeaways

  • Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, slammed politicians promising to restore fuel subsidy and said it was wrong to demand explanations for subsidy gains.
  • Abiodun said subsidy removal increased Federation Account allocations to states, so governors should account for the extra revenue used for roads, schools, housing and farmer incentives.
  • Atiku Abubakar pledged to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027, while Abiodun said the APC would “mercilessly” defeat opposition parties in the next election.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has questioned the sanity of politicians promising a return to the fuel subsidy and demanding an explanation of how the saved funds are being spent.

Naija News reports that opposition politicians have been criticising President Bola Tinubu over how the funds saved from removing the petrol subsidy are being managed.

Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has repeatedly criticised the Tinubu administration over what he described as a failure to account for the savings generated by the removal of the subsidy.

Atiku also vowed to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027, arguing that the government has not adequately explained how the savings from its removal have been utilised.

However, Abiodun, speaking at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, said state governors, rather than Tinubu, should be held responsible regarding funds from subsidy removal.

Abiodun said subsidy removal increased allocations to state governments, putting governors in a better position to account for how they used the additional revenue.

According to Abiodun, it was inappropriate to demand that Tinubu account for the gains from the policy when state governments receive increased allocations from the Federation Account.

He said governors had been using the additional funds to finance infrastructure and other development projects across their states.

He said, “They said they want to return the subsidy. Are they mad? They were asking our leader to explain what he did with subsidy removal gains.

“It is we (governors) that should make such explanations because it is we, state governors, that collect the money.

“Besides, what have we been using to build roads, schools, provide good housing and incentives for farmers? Isn’t it from subsidy?”

Abiodun also expressed confidence that the APC will mercilessly defeat opposition parties in the forthcoming election.

He added, “Go and tell your people that all of them are not up to one. We will defeat them mercilessly.” 

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.