Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has questioned the sanity of politicians promising a return to the fuel subsidy and demanding an explanation of how the saved funds are being spent.

Naija News reports that opposition politicians have been criticising President Bola Tinubu over how the funds saved from removing the petrol subsidy are being managed.

Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has repeatedly criticised the Tinubu administration over what he described as a failure to account for the savings generated by the removal of the subsidy.

Atiku also vowed to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027, arguing that the government has not adequately explained how the savings from its removal have been utilised.

However, Abiodun, speaking at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, said state governors, rather than Tinubu, should be held responsible regarding funds from subsidy removal.

Abiodun said subsidy removal increased allocations to state governments, putting governors in a better position to account for how they used the additional revenue.

According to Abiodun, it was inappropriate to demand that Tinubu account for the gains from the policy when state governments receive increased allocations from the Federation Account.

He said governors had been using the additional funds to finance infrastructure and other development projects across their states.

He said, “They said they want to return the subsidy. Are they mad? They were asking our leader to explain what he did with subsidy removal gains.

“It is we (governors) that should make such explanations because it is we, state governors, that collect the money.

“Besides, what have we been using to build roads, schools, provide good housing and incentives for farmers? Isn’t it from subsidy?”

Abiodun also expressed confidence that the APC will mercilessly defeat opposition parties in the forthcoming election.

He added, “Go and tell your people that all of them are not up to one. We will defeat them mercilessly.”