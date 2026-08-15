VIDEO: Drama As Florence Ajimobi Snubs Gov. Dapo Abiodun At Funeral Despite Adedeji’s Appeal

The widow of late Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, Florence, has got many netizens talking after she refused to exchange pleasantries with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at a public event.

Naija News reports that the video was captured at the funeral service of Adeniyi Adeosun, husband of former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, who recently passed away.

During the funeral service, the chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zach Adedeji, was seen attempting to bring Florence and Abiodun together in a gesture of reconciliation.

However, when Abiodun approached Florence Ajimobi to exchange greetings, she visibly turned her back on him, refusing to acknowledge his presence entirely.

See the video:

In other news, Abiodun has claimed that he was advised against supporting former Governor, Gbenga Daniel, for the Senate in 2023 because of concerns that he might eventually turn against him.

Abiodun stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade.

He, however, stated that despite the warnings, he supported Daniel because he respected him as a former governor.

Abiodun reportedly stated this while receiving some members of Daniel’s political family and the late Buruji Kashamu’s political group into the mainstream of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta.

The governor was quoted as saying, “Despite the warnings, he supported Daniel because he respected him as a former governor and his belief that political disagreements should not diminish the respect accorded former occupants of the office.

“I just decided that we should honour him because one day, I will also become a former governor.”

The governor further recalled an occasion when, according to him, Daniel expressed uncertainty about who would emerge as the next governor of Ogun State, despite one of the contestants being a member of his political party.