I Am Following Your Footsteps – Abiodun Tells Ogun Ex-Gov Gbenga Daniel

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described former governor of the state and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, as a leader he holds in high esteem, saying he is closely following in his footsteps despite their recent political differences.

Naija News reports that Abiodun made the remarks in a video that surfaced online from last Friday during the burial service of Mrs Sabainah Opawole, the mother of Yeye Olufunke Daniel, at Ibara Baptist Church, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the service, the governor acknowledged Daniel’s contributions to the development of Ogun State and paid glowing tribute to the former governor.

Addressing Daniel, Abiodun said, “Your Excellency, the former Executive Governor of Ogun State, the Distinguished Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, a man who I hold in very high esteem, a man whose footsteps I’m closely following, I’m sure you agree with me that…”

The governor’s comment came amid months of political disagreement between him and Daniel over the Ogun East Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abiodun and Daniel were once regarded as political allies within the APC. However, their relationship reportedly became strained following the party’s decision to adopt the governor as its consensus candidate for the Ogun East senatorial seat after he completes his second term as governor.

Daniel rejected the consensus arrangement and called for an open primary to determine the party’s candidate.

The former governor later withdrew from the contest, citing alleged intimidation and security concerns.

The APC subsequently conducted its primary election, which produced Abiodun as the party’s candidate.

The governor reportedly secured 75,550 votes, while Daniel, who had earlier announced his withdrawal from the race, was recorded as receiving 398 votes.

The burial ceremony was also briefly disrupted by political activities when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, was invited to pay tribute to the deceased.

As Adebutu addressed the gathering, some of his supporters reportedly began chanting, “Say Lado for 2027” and “Ogun for Ogun,” in apparent support of his ambition to govern the state in 2027.

The chants were, however, countered by supporters of Senator Solomon Adeola, who responded with songs promoting his own governorship ambition.

The competing political chants briefly disrupted the church service, prompting Daniel to appeal to the supporters to maintain calm and allow the burial programme to continue.

Prominent Dignitaries Attend Burial

Naija News reports that Mrs Opawole, who died about two weeks ago at the age of 93, was buried amid the presence of several prominent political figures from across the state.

Those who attended the ceremony included Governor Abiodun; former First Lady, Bola Obasanjo, who represented former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Senator Solomon Adeola; Ladi Adebutu; former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola; Senator Iyabo Obasanjo; and Senator Shuaib Salisu, among other dignitaries.