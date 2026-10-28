Governor Abiodun Speaks On When New Awujale Will Emerge

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has assured that a new Awujale of Ijebuland will emerge before May 29, 2027.

The Governor gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Kayode Akinmade.

Naija News understands that Governor Abiodun had given his word on the emergence of a new Awujale while speaking at the Ogun East Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu-Ode, attended by representatives of various interest groups.

He also assured that the process leading to the emergence of a new traditional ruler would be peaceful, smooth and acceptable.

Abiodun therefore urged the people to remain calm and patient.

“I acknowledge the importance of the Awujale institution to the cultural heritage, identity and unity of Ijebuland, our people should remain calm and patient as the necessary processes are being concluded.

“Our administration is giving the matter the attention it deserves, with a view to ensuring that the process is concluded peacefully and the emergence of a new Awujale enjoyed the acceptance and support of the people,” he said.

During the stakeholders meeting, Governor Abiodun told attendees that the meeting was organised to strengthen engagement with grassroots stakeholders, address community concerns and showcase his administration’s achievements over the past seven years.

He listed oil exploration around Eba Island and the proposed Gateway Deep-Sea Port in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area as major growth drivers.

He added that the proposed Blue Marine Special Economic Zone would attract investments, create jobs and position Ogun state as a hub for maritime trade, manufacturing and logistics.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and investment promotion, appreciating President Bola Tinubu’s support for critical projects and initiatives in the state.

He solicited the continued cooperation of the people towards advancing peace and development in the state.

Naija News reports that the Awujale stool has been vacant since July 2025 following the passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona at 91 after a 65-year reign.