Awujale Stool: Fusengbuwa Council Backs Leaders, Rejects Removal

The Grand Council of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Wednesday passed a vote of confidence in its leadership and rejected the purported removal of its Chairman, Abdulateef Owoyemi; Deputy Chairman, Oladokun Ajidagba; and Vice Chairman, Prof Fassy Yusuf.

Naija News reported that the three leaders had reportedly been removed on Sunday by another group within the ruling house following allegations of financial inducement, document manipulation and other irregularities in the selection process for the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

But addressing journalists in Ijebu-Ode, the Grand Council dismissed the fact-finding committee behind the decision as a “kangaroo committee,” insisting that those who constituted it lacked the authority to act on behalf of the family.

The council also rejected allegations of financial inducement against the three leaders, describing them as unfounded.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Owoyemi said the ruling house had previously been divided into three factions before the Ogun State Government intervened to facilitate reconciliation.

He said representatives from the three groups subsequently agreed on a leadership structure under which he emerged chairman and Olori-Ebi, Ajidagba became deputy chairman and Igbakeji Olori-Ebi, while Yusuf was appointed vice chairman and Eta Olori-Ebi.

Owoyemi added that Pastor Jeremiah Salami emerged as secretary, Alhaji Adebisi Quadri as treasurer and Abiodun Ogidan as publicity secretary.

According to him, four representatives were selected from each of the three factions, producing 12 delegates, while another three members were later co-opted to form a 15-member Grand Council.

“None of the impostors or usurpers is a member. Consequently, they have no authority or power whatsoever to constitute any meeting nor set up any committee in any material particular,” he said.

Leaders Threaten Legal Action

Owoyemi alleged that those behind the rival committee were pursuing an agenda capable of disrupting the ruling house’s claim to the Awujale stool.

“We have thoroughly investigated the activities of these charlatans, and we are convinced that they are acting out a script that, if not challenged, would have a devastating effect on the family, disrupt and overturn the family’s entitlement to the Awujale throne,” he alleged.

He added that legal action was being considered over statements made against the leadership.

“Apart from challenging the activities of this group, we are also individually actioning their conduct, innuendos created and the defamation in the law court. They will surely need to pay for their indiscretions, incorrigibility and misconduct,” Owoyemi said.

The council further urged the Ogun State Government and members of the public to disregard resolutions emanating from the rival group.

Owoyemi also appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to lift the suspension placed on the process of selecting the next Awujale.

He argued that the prolonged delay had created room for internal disagreements and controversies within the ruling house.

Yusuf, who also spoke at the briefing, said the family had written an open letter to the state government in May seeking the resumption of the selection process.

“I mean, strictly speaking, the government has no authority whatsoever. Of course! Government is not empowered under any known law to halt any process,” he said.

He added that while the family would continue to engage the government, it could explore other options if the suspension remained in place.

“If the government is not doing what it ought to do, we’ll do what we should do,” Yusuf said.

Rival Faction Defends Removal

Responding, the secretary of the fact-finding committee, Adeyemo Oduneye, rejected allegations that members of his group were impostors.

He said their activities were aimed at restoring “due process, unity and the integrity of the Fusegbuwa/Jadiara Ruling House.”

According to him, the decision to remove Owoyemi, Ajidagba and Yusuf followed the report of the fact-finding committee and a general meeting of the ruling house held on August 9, which he said was attended by 115 family members from different lineages.

“That resolution removed the trio and appointed Prince Adeleke Adeyemi as the interim secretary and authorised signatory of the House pending the election of a new Olori-Ebi,” Oduneye said.

He welcomed the threatened court action, saying litigation would provide an opportunity for the dispute to be resolved.

“Litigation is a civil way of seeking redress. The court will be the best place to establish who has betrayed the House and who is pursuing personal interest at the expense of the collective,” he said.

Oduneye also denied having a personal interest in the leadership crisis.

“For the record, my grandfather, the late Omooba Adebanjo Oduneye Eruobodo, once served as Olori-Ebi of Fusegbuwa. Service to this house runs in my bloodline. I have no personal interest beyond protecting our legacy,” he added.

The rival faction led by Adeleke Adeyemi had on Sunday announced the removal of the three leaders after adopting the report of a nine-member fact-finding committee.

The committee, constituted in June following petitions alleging bribery and other irregularities in the Awujale selection process, was chaired by Olusegun Olusoga, while Oduneye served as secretary.

Presenting its report, Oduneye had said the committee found “a manifest breakdown of unity, communication, and cohesion among the trio acclaimed Olori-Ebi.”

The panel also alleged that the compilation and submission of candidates’ names lacked transparency, proper screening and due process.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at the age of 91 after 65 years on the throne.

The Ogun State Government suspended the selection process in January 2026, citing petitions from security agencies and other stakeholders after an earlier suspension over procedural concerns.

A total of 95 aspirants, comprising 94 princes and one princess, had emerged from the ruling house nomination process before the exercise was halted.