Awujale Stool: Ruling House Removes Three Leaders Over Alleged Bribery

Members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Sunday removed three of their leaders over allegations of financial inducement, document manipulation and breaches of due process in the selection of the next Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

According to Punch, those affected are the Chairman of the ruling house, Abdulateef Owoyemi; Vice-Chairman, Prof Fassy Yusuf; and Deputy Chairman, Adeodokun Ajidagba.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Agunsebi Family House in Ijebu Ode and presided over by the secretary of the ruling house, Adeleke Adeyemi.

Their removal followed the adoption of a 25-page report submitted by a nine-member fact-finding committee set up to investigate petitions against the trio.

The committee, chaired by Olusegun Olusoga, with Adeyemo Oduneye as secretary, was reportedly constituted in June following allegations of bribery and other irregularities in the selection process.

Presenting the report, Oduneye said only Owoyemi appeared before the committee, while Yusuf and Ajidagba declined invitations to testify.

He said the panel found “a manifest breakdown of unity, communication, and cohesion among the trio acclaimed Olori-Ebi.”

According to him, the process through which names of candidates were compiled and submitted lacked transparency, proper screening, due process and a unified approach.

“The chairman, deputy chairman and vice chairman, in utter disregard for the statutory classification of candidates as set out in the Awujale Declaration, refused and/or neglected to classify the candidates into either male line, female line or those candidates born through Awujale Folagbade before he ascended the throne,” Oduneye said.

He described the alleged omission as “unpardonable and deliberate dereliction of sacred duty.”

The committee recommended that Owoyemi, Yusuf and Ajidagba step aside in the interest of peace, unity and respect for the Awujale institution.

Following presentation of the report, members of the ruling house adopted its recommendations and voted for the immediate removal of the three leaders.

Speaking after the meeting, Adeyemi said the decision was unanimous.

He alleged, “The fact-finding committee investigated issues within the ruling house and found that most of the ‘Olori ebi’ were involved in malpractices such as bribery.

“The committee presented its findings at today’s meeting, and the ruling house reached a unanimous decision that they should be removed.”

Adeyemi added that the ruling house would formally communicate its decision to the Ogun State Government and begin the process of selecting new leadership.

‘Process Lacked Credibility’

Oduneye also accused the removed leaders of administrative lapses, including alleged financial inducement and improper handling of documents.

He cited “the issue of financial inducement, supporting candidates, and engaging in some manipulation of documents that have been submitted without following due process.”

According to him, the family was prepared to restart the Awujale selection process if necessary.

He said, “It all boils down to the leadership failure, so the Ijebu people need to relax and be patient. It’s better we do it well than to rush at it and present the wrong result.”

Reacting on behalf of the affected leaders, Yusuf rejected the findings and described those behind the meeting as “a bunch of rabble rousers and confusionists.”

He denied the allegations and threatened legal action over what he described as defamatory claims.

“How could somebody under you set up a panel to probe you? Probe you for what? Who are they?” Yusuf asked.

“If they defame me, I will take them to court. They will come to court and prove whatever allegation that they have against me.”

He also denied participating in the compilation of the candidates’ list.

“I was not part of those who compiled the list of candidates. They used my office; I did not even see them, I did not even step inside, deliberately, because that’s my life,” he said.

Owoyemi Rejects Removal

Owoyemi also dismissed the committee’s findings, describing those behind the move as “a bunch of rebels.”

He maintained that the decision lacked substance and accused the group of attempting to divide the ruling house.

“Their allegations are baseless, unfounded and should be ignored by members of the public,” he said.

Owoyemi also questioned Adeyemi’s role in presiding over the meeting, alleging that the secretary was himself interested in the vacant stool.

The Awujale throne became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at the age of 91 after 65 years on the throne.