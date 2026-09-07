Awujale Stool: Fusengbuwa Ruling House Speaks On Succession Crisis

The Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has insisted that it remains united and determined to produce the next Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

The ruling house also warned against alleged moves to prevent it from taking its rightful turn in the succession process for the vacant traditional stool.

The position was made known after an enlarged meeting of princes and princesses of the ruling house held at Ile Nla (Agunsebi), Ijebu-Ode, on Sunday, Naija News understands.

The meeting was convened to review the stalled process for the selection of a successor to the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Chairman and Head of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi; Deputy Chairman, Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba; and Vice Chairman, Prof. Fassy Yusuf.

During the meeting, the leadership briefed members from different units of the ruling house on developments surrounding the succession process and the legal steps being taken to address the delay.

At the end of the meeting, members endorsed previous decisions taken by the leadership and expressed confidence in its ability to lead the family through the succession process.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Owoyemi, a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), said the gathering was mainly to update members on the situation and explain steps being taken to protect the interests of the ruling house.

“The meeting was called to update and brief members of Fusengbuwa ruling house about the stalled selection process for the next Awujale and the steps we have taken to address the issue.

“The large attendance is an attestation of unity. The house is united. Princes and princesses came from Lagos and other places. They supported our decision and they have confidence in our leadership and the things we are doing.

“Our enemies are those who want to spoil things so that they will come back to say our ruling house cannot produce the next Awujale again,” Vanguard quoted Owoyemi as saying.

The Fusengbuwa ruling house had earlier approached the High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, seeking orders to compel the completion of the process for selecting the next Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Adetona at the age of 91, after spending 65 years on the throne.

The Ogun State Government suspended the selection process in January 2026, citing petitions from security agencies and other stakeholders.

The suspension came after the process had earlier been halted in December 2025 over what the government described as procedural concerns.