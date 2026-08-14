Why I Supported Gbenga Daniel For Senate In 2023 Despite Warnings – Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has claimed that he was advised against supporting former Governor Gbenga Daniel, for the Senate in 2023 because of concerns that he might eventually turn against him.

Naija News reports that Abiodun stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade.

He, however, stated that despite the warnings, he supported Daniel because he respected him as a former governor.

Abiodun reportedly stated this while receiving some members of Daniel’s political family and the late Buruji Kashamu’s political group into the mainstream of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta.

The governor was quoted as saying, “Despite the warnings, he supported Daniel because he respected him as a former governor and his belief that political disagreements should not diminish the respect accorded former occupants of the office.

“I just decided that we should honour him because one day, I will also become a former governor.”

The governor further recalled an occasion when, according to him, Daniel expressed uncertainty about who would emerge as the next governor of Ogun State, despite one of the contestants being a member of his political party.

“Now the gloves are off. He is the same person that we heard in an audio saying he had taken someone to court,” Abiodun added.

The governor equally expressed concern over the recent relaunch of Daniel Foundation, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, was a special guest of honour.

Abiodun said the development appeared to suggest that the former governor had chosen to operate outside the mainstream of the APC, despite his status as a respected political figure in Ogun State.

He noted that his relationship with Daniel had always been guided by respect for the office of governor and the responsibilities that come with being a former governor.

“You know OGD is my leader because he was governor before me. I joined Ogun State politics way before him. Without a doubt, I was a senator-elect in the state in 1996/1997,” Abiodun said.

The governor recalled his political journey, including his emergence as a senator-elect, saying his experiences had taught him that political influence and power were privileges from God that must be exercised responsibly.

“You don’t begin to act as if you are God. You don’t begin to play as if you are an emperor. God gives us power and looks at how we use it.

“If you utilise it very well, God will leave it with you for a long time to continue to wield it. If you abuse it, God will take it away from you and give it to somebody else,” he said.