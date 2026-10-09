Governor Abiodun Reveals What He Told Tinubu Ahead Of 2027

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has promised to mobilize at least two million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Abiodun made the promise on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital, during an event where the Ogun State Transport Unions Alliance endorsed Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, for governor.

The governor said he had already informed Tinubu of his commitment to deliver the votes from Ogun State, expressing confidence that the president would secure victory in the forthcoming election.

He also called on residents to support Tinubu and participate in the election, urging them to mobilise their family members and other eligible voters to ensure a strong turnout.

Abiodun expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his support and asked the people at the gathering to join him in acknowledging the president.

He said; “By the grace of God, our enemies have fallen down and we have vowed to beat them to death. Now let me give honour to whom honour is due, let me give appreciation to whom appreciation is due, let me ask you to join me in thanking our President, Bola Tinubu. I have threatened Mr President, how did I threaten him? I said Mr President, on behalf of all the sons and daughters of Ogun State, we will give you a minimum of two million votes. We will vote and he will be elected, all of us that came out today are like eight to 10,000 people and we all have wives at home. With 10,000 and having like five wives at home, that will be like 50,000; the election is concluded. On January 16, we will defeat them, come out en masse, bring out your wives, bring out your children and vote for President Tinubu. And by the grace of God he will be elected and we will vote for our senators which involves me.”