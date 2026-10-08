‘Nigerians Are Not Fools’ – Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over 30-day Fuel Discount

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for proposing a 30-day fuel discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations.

Naija News reports that, in a statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Tinubu administration’s attempt to dangle a fuel subsidy as bait for Nigerians was reckless, disgraceful and scandalous.

According to Atiku, Tinubu’s government had watched Nigerians endure excruciating hardship without offering meaningful relief, stressing that the temporary gesture cannot repair the damage caused by the crushing cost of fuel.

He noted that the offer is limited to NNPC stations, while the government has yet to state how much motorists will save per litre or guarantee that transport operators will pass on any savings to passengers through lower fares.

The former Vice President also questioned Nigerians’ fate after the 30-day fuel discount elapses, noting that the government cannot manufacture relief for one month and expect Nigerians to applaud while hardship remains.

Reiterating his commitment to making life affordable again, Atiku added that Nigerians need lasting relief, not a countdown to renewed hardship.

The statement read, “Now, as the election draws closer, President Tinubu is dangling a temporary discount at the very epicentre of the cost-of-living crisis that has tormented households and businesses.

“Atiku totally rejects this calendar-scheduled, election-laced subsidy package. Nigerians are not fools to be offered a month of discounted fuel after years of punishing prices and then expected to forget the hardship when the discount expires. This is shameless and heartless.

“What happens on Day 31? Nigerians wake up to the same brutal prices, the same punishing transport fares and the same rising cost of food. The government cannot manufacture relief for one month and expect Nigerians to applaud while the hardship remains.

“This volte-face proves that the production-support proposal I have advanced is workable, achievable and not complicated. The Tinubu government and its spin doctors have tried to make it sound impossible, yet they are now reaching for a temporary subsidy-style intervention because the pain has become impossible to ignore.

“Nigerians need lasting relief, not a countdown to the return of hardship. Tinubu’s government cannot spend years telling Nigerians to endure, then offer 30 days of relief and call it a solution. Tinubu made life expensive. I will make life affordable again.”