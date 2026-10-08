‘There Will Be Discount On NNPC Petrol For 30 Days’ – FG Announces

The Federal Government has announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

Naija News reports that Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known on Thursday during a Press conference in Abuja.

He said the discount is not a subsidy but a government arrangement to sell petrol at cost, adding that the Federal Government will also negotiate a landing cost, which it will review monthly.

He said, “There’ll be a discount on NNPC petrol for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters So, it’s not a subsidy, the government is just saying we sell to you at cost.”

In other news, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged the Federal Government to improve workers’ salaries without waiting for another review of the national minimum wage.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, said the government has the power to increase the earnings of federal workers or raise the pay of the lowest-paid employees without introducing a new Minimum Wage Act.

Osifo made the position known on Wednesday evening during a press briefing in Abuja after a meeting of the National Administrative Council of the labour centre.

He explained that the national minimum wage should serve as the lowest amount an employer is legally expected to pay workers and should not be treated as the highest salary that employees can receive.

“Government does not even need to wait for a new Minimum Wage Act to be signed before government will take care of its workers,” Osifo said.