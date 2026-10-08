Tragedy Averted As NAF Helicopter Reportedly Makes Emergency Landing In Benue

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter has made an emergency landing on a farmland in Makurdi, Benue State capital, after reportedly developing a technical fault during a flight.

The incident occurred in the Utur Tse-Igboji area, along the Welfare Quarters-Mopol 13 Ring Road corridor in the Bar Council Ward of Makurdi.

According to 247UReports, eyewitnesses said the helicopter crew successfully guided the aircraft to an open field after noticing a mechanical problem.

It was gathered that all personnel on board reportedly escaped without injuries.

A resident, Stephen Ikpam, who witnessed the incident, said the helicopter landed on a farmland, attracting the attention of people in the surrounding communities.

Ikpam expressed relief that the crew members survived the incident.

Following the landing, residents reportedly gathered at the scene to offer assistance to the military personnel.

Military security personnel subsequently arrived to secure the area and assess the situation.

Naija News reports that the latest incident occurred after a fatal Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State that killed everyone on board.

The Ondo aircraft, identified by the NAF as an ATR-42 with registration number NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area on October 5, killing 25 people on board – five crew members and 20 passengers.