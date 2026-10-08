Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 8th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 8th October, 2026.

A joint security operation involving the military, the Department of State Services (DSS, police and other security agencies has led to the rescue of twenty prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and one civilian abducted in Imo State.

Naija News recalls that the 20 graduates were travelling from Ibadan to their respective NYSC orientation camps when gunmen attacked the two buses conveying them along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Umunoha, Imo State.

Security sources, who confirmed the rescue operation to Vanguard, said the victims are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility, while efforts are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction and apprehend any remaining suspects.

At the time of filing this report, it was unclear whether any ransom was paid for the victims’ release.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded ₦50m for each of the victims, bringing the total ransom to ₦1 billion.

The Federal Government (FG) has released eight months’ salary arrears owed to members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), days after the union threatened to shut down activities across campuses.

Naija News reports that the payment came less than 48 hours after SSANU issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government over the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement.

The union had warned that failure to address its demands within the deadline would lead to a “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action” without further notice.

Confirming the release, SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, said members would soon begin receiving alerts.

He described the development as proof that constructive engagement, backed by prompt action, could protect industrial harmony and improve workers’ welfare.

SSANU had demanded the immediate release of funds and full payment of outstanding Consolidated University Teaching and Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTTA) arrears calculated from January 1, 2026.

The demands were contained in a communiqué issued after the union’s 56th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during the weekend.

Although the release of the eight months’ arrears has eased tension between the union and the Federal Government, SSANU said some of its outstanding demands had yet to be settled

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has cautioned the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, against what he described as persistent attacks on President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi said Adebayo lacked the political and executive experience to make sweeping judgments about the performance of the Tinubu administration.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the remarks while speaking with journalists in Abuja, urging the SDP chieftain to focus on building his political profile and contributing to national discourse rather than making what he described as disparaging comments about the President.

Umahi said, “I have listened to some of the comments being made by Prince Adewole Adebayo against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I think he should exercise restraint. Democracy thrives on constructive criticism, but there is a difference between constructive engagement and constant insults.”

The former Governor of Ebonyi State argued that those seeking political office should understand the demands of governance before criticising those responsible for running the country.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has said leading opposition candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, appeared confident about their chances in 2027 but warned that they could be disappointed if they fail to unite.

Naija News reports that Duke spoke on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday while discussing the chances of opposition candidates in the 2027 presidential election.

Duke said the split opposition vote between Atiku and Peter Obi could repeat the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and benefit President Bola Tinubu.

According to Duke, the opposition would struggle to defeat the ruling party if Atiku and Peter Obi continued to pursue separate presidential bids.

The former Cross River State governor attributed the difficulty of forging a common opposition platform partly to what he described as “large egos” among the leading contenders.

A political analyst, Henry Shield, has questioned the commitment of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to the ambition of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Shield, Obi’s decision to join the NDC may prove a strategic mistake.

The analyst, who spoke on Wednesday during AIT’s Political Platform, added that he does not trust the NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson’s support for Obi as the party’s presidential candidate.

He questioned the NDC’s failure to openly market Obi as its presidential candidate, arguing that other major political parties and their supporters had already begun promoting their candidates ahead of the election.

Naija News reports that Shield also expressed doubts about Dickson’s commitment to Obi’s presidential bid, despite his public statements

Shield also said a recent statement by the NDC suggests that the party appeared more interested in warning against attempts to take over its structure than in promoting Obi ahead of the election.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has declared a total and indefinite strike across the nation’s capital, directing workers in both the public and private sectors to withdraw their services from Wednesday, October 7.

Naija News understands that the directive followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on September 8, 2026, over unresolved welfare issues affecting teachers in the FCT.

In a communique signed by the NLC FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Knabayi S. Adalo, the union rejected the FCTA’s response to the ultimatum, describing it as “ambiguous, dismissive and totally unacceptable.”

A major point of contention is the FCTA’s implementation of a “vacancy clause” that makes the promotion of teachers subject to the availability of vacancies.

The NLC argued that teachers were specifically recruited by the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) and the FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) to teach and, therefore, should not be treated in the same manner as core civil servants or pool staff.

According to the Congress, applying vacancy-based promotion to teachers could result in prolonged career stagnation and affect their morale.

Among the union’s demands is the immediate removal of the vacancy clause as a condition for teachers’ promotion.

The NLC also demanded that eligible 2025 candidates be allowed to sit for promotion examinations alongside, or before, the 2026 candidates.

It further called for the reversal of redeployment and demotion letters issued to directors who benefit from the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 2022.

The union also demanded the dissolution and reinstatement of management teams at the FCT SEB and FCT UBEB.

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has criticized people who behave excessively around celebrities.

The singer said some fans need to understand that fame should not make anyone lose their sense of self.

Naija News reports that Zlatan shared his thoughts in a social media post on Tuesday evening while reacting to the way some people conduct themselves whenever they come in contact with famous personalities.

The rapper said he often wishes such people had a celebrity in their family because he believes that would help them see celebrities as ordinary people and understand that there is more to life than meeting or associating with famous personalities.

The father of two also noted that he does not completely blame some of those who behave that way, that their actions may be influenced by how they view celebrity status.

Zlatan further advised people to look beyond fame and avoid making themselves the subject of ridicule on social media.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped four places to 30th in the latest FIFA men’s world ranking released on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Eric Chelle’s side, who were ranked 26th before the latest update, fell to 30th with 1,567.97 points following a difficult international window.

Nigeria also dropped from fourth to sixth in Africa, with Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire now ranked ahead of the Super Eagles.

The three-time African champions began the period with a 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on September 25. However, they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has announced his intention to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in next year’s election.

The 55-year-old former Switzerland international is the first person to publicly confirm his candidacy against Infantino, who said last month that he remains “fully committed to leading FIFA”.

Vega, who also played for Celtic and Watford, retired from football in 2004 before moving into finance. He said he wants to reunite the global football community and introduce major reforms at FIFA.

“I am standing to reunite the global football family, deliver genuine and lasting reform, modernise FIFA for the 21st Century, restore stability and credibility, and rebuild the trust that our game urgently needs,” Vega said.

The former centre-back previously considered running for the FIFA presidency in 2015 following the suspension of former president Sepp Blatter. He also announced in 2019 that he would challenge Infantino.

However, Vega failed to secure the backing of the required five of FIFA’s 211 member associations and was not included on the ballot.

Announcing his latest bid, Vega said his experience had prepared him to serve football in a leadership role.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2030, insisting the club’s recent success is “only the beginning”.

The 44-year-old Spaniard’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now committed his future to Arsenal after almost seven years in charge.

Arteta joined Arsenal in December 2019 and has won the Premier League and FA Cup during his tenure. He also guided the Gunners to the Champions League final in May, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

His new contract reportedly raises his annual salary to £10 million, with an additional £5 million in bonuses. Arteta is understood to have benchmarked his value against leading managers, including Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who have reportedly earned more than £20 million annually.

Arteta said he was delighted to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium and praised the relationship he has developed with the club.