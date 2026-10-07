Joint Security Forces Rescue Abducted 20 NYSC Members, Civilian In Imo

A joint security operation involving the military, the Department of State Services (DSS, police and other security agencies has led to the rescue of twenty prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and one civilian abducted in Imo State.

Naija News recalls that the 20 graduates were travelling from Ibadan to their respective NYSC orientation camps when gunmen attacked the two buses conveying them along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Umunoha, Imo State.

Security sources, who confirmed the rescue operation to Vanguard, said the victims are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility, while efforts are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the abduction and apprehend any remaining suspects.

At the time of filing this report, it was unclear whether any ransom was paid for the victims’ release.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded ₦50m for each of the victims, bringing the total ransom to ₦1 billion.

The Managing Director of Uko Akwa Ibom Motors Nigeria Limited, Isiah Akpan, had confirmed the ransom demand.

The parents of the victims on Saturday visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, at his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan.

The parents were accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, and the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri.

Speaking on behalf of the affected families, Alhaja Akande and Oyebola Akande said the abductors had been contacting them through the mobile phones of the kidnapped prospective corps members.

They appealed to Ladoja and the police commissioner to intervene and ensure the immediate and safe release of their children.