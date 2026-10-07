Ondo Air Crash: List Of Major Military Aircraft Crashes That Shook Nigeria From 2018

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded several aircraft accidents in recent years, with some resulting in the loss of lives while others ended without fatalities.

1. Ondo ATR-42 Aircraft Crash

Naija News reports that the latest incident occurred near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, when an ATR-42 aircraft crashed during a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

The NAF later disclosed that 25 people, comprising 20 passengers and five crew members, were on board the aircraft and that there were no survivors.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, while the Aviation Minister had initially put the number of people on board at 32.

The Igbokoda crash adds to a list of military aviation incidents involving NAF aircraft over the years.

2. December 6, 2025 – Alpha Jet, Niger State

An Alpha Jet crashed near Karabonde in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State after an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight.

Both pilots ejected safely before the aircraft crashed.

The NAF subsequently ordered a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

3. March 7, 2024 – Super Mushshak, Kaduna

A NAF Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor accident about 3.5 nautical miles from the Kaduna Military Airfield.

The aircraft was returning from a routine training flight when the incident occurred.

Both pilots escaped unhurt, while the Chief of Air Staff ordered an investigation.

4. December 1, 2023 – Mi-35P Helicopter, Port Harcourt

A Mi-35P helicopter crashed shortly after taking off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

All five crew members survived the crash, although they sustained minor injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

5. August 14, 2023 – Mi-171E Helicopter, Niger State

An NAF Mi-171E helicopter crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State while carrying out a casualty-evacuation mission.

The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School for Kaduna when the crash occurred.

Eleven people were killed in the incident.

The NAF launched rescue operations and began a preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash.

6. July 2023 – FT-7NI Trainer, Makurdi

An FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training flight in Makurdi, Benue State.

The two pilots survived the incident and were taken to an NAF medical facility for treatment.

7. April 19, 2022 – Super Mushshak, Kaduna

Two NAF pilots lost their lives when a Super Mushshak training aircraft crashed at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

The victims were Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu.

Following the crash, the Chief of Air Staff constituted an Accident Investigation Board to determine what caused the incident.

8. July 18, 2021 – Alpha Jet, Zamfara

An Alpha Jet crashed in Zamfara State after coming under intense enemy fire while returning from an air interdiction mission between Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft and survived.

9. May 21, 2021 – King Air 350i, Kaduna

One of the most prominent NAF air crashes in recent years occurred near Kaduna Civil Airport when a King Air 350 aircraft went down.

All 11 people on board were killed.

Among the victims was the then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The crash was subsequently investigated jointly by the Nigerian Air Force and the Accident Investigation Bureau.

10. March 31, 2021 – Alpha Jet, Northeast Nigeria

An Alpha Jet disappeared from radar during an operational mission in the Northeast.

The NAF later said intelligence indicated that the aircraft might have crashed.

The two pilots, Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele, were not found and were presumed killed.

11. February 21, 2021 – King Air B350i, Abuja

A King Air B350i aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja after reporting an engine failure while travelling towards Minna.

The aircraft was scheduled to carry out surveillance missions in the area.

All seven personnel on board were killed.

The NAF subsequently set up an investigative panel to determine the cause of the crash.

12. 2019 – Multiple NAF Aircraft Incidents

Several aviation incidents involving NAF aircraft were recorded across different parts of the country in 2019.

The incidents involved both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters and varied in terms of circumstances and casualties.

Because the incidents occurred at different locations and involved separate aircraft, they are better considered as a year-level record rather than one single crash.

13. January 2, 2019 – Mi-35M Helicopter, Damasak

An NAF Mi-35M helicopter crashed during combat operations while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno State.

All five crew members on board were killed.

14. September 28, 2018 – Two F-7NI Fighter Jets, Abuja

Two NAF F-7NI fighter jets collided during rehearsals for Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary celebrations in Abuja.

One of the pilots, Squadron Leader Bello Mohammed Baba-Ari, was killed.

The other pilots ejected from their aircraft and survived the incident.