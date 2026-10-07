NAF, Keyamo Give Different Number Aboard Crashed Aircraft

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have given different figures for the number of people aboard the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

While Keyamo initially said 32 people were on board the aircraft, comprising 25 passengers and seven crew members, the NAF later disclosed that the aircraft carried 25 people, five crew members and 20 passengers.

The NAF subsequently released the identities of all 25 people on board, confirming that there were no survivors.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said the 25 occupants of the aircraft, designated NAF 931, had been accounted for.

The five crew members were identified as Squadron Leader M.I. Aburime, flight captain; Squadron Leader A.P. Man-Ugwueje, co-pilot; Flight Lieutenant I.S. Bako, co-pilot; Warrant Officer A. Abubakar, aircraft technician; and Corporal H.C. Uguru, aircraft technician.

The 20 passengers were Flight Lieutenant T.L. Lazarus, Flight Lieutenant M. Akinloye, Flying Officer I.M. Adeshina, Master Warrant Officer F. Onwuka, Master Warrant Officer B.A. Matini, Warrant Officer F.S. Nuhu, Flight Sergeant R.B. James, Flight Sergeant A.I. Mohammed, Sergeant A.E. Ani, Sergeant S.I. Izibenikien, Sergeant C. Alafuka, Sergeant A.N. Mbadugha, Lance Corporal F.C. Ugwuba, Lance Corporal G.E. Eledan, Mrs Nneka Ezeh, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.

The Air Force said the aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area.

According to the service, search-and-rescue operations were immediately activated in conjunction with relevant authorities.

“No survivors have been found,” the NAF said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families and colleagues of those who died in the crash.

Aneke also directed a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The NAF urged members of the public to avoid speculation and the circulation of unverified information, while respecting the privacy of the victims’ families.

It also announced that a condolence register had been opened at the NAF headquarters in Abuja for government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, security chiefs and other well-wishers.

Keyamo Initially Gave 32 As Passenger Figure

However, Keyamo’s preliminary account of the incident differed from the figure later released by the NAF.

In a statement issued on Monday, the minister said air traffic controllers alerted him at about 9:13am that a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931, travelling from Benin to Lagos, had lost contact.

He said attempts to contact the aircraft were initially unsuccessful before authorities confirmed it had crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda.

“The wreckage has been located, and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Keyamo said.

The minister said 32 people were aboard the aircraft, including 25 passengers and seven crew members.

He also clarified that the regulation and control of military aircraft were outside the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Keyamo said he had spoken with the Chief of the Air Staff and pledged the ministry’s support for the ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

The subsequent NAF account, however, put the number of occupants at 25, five crew members and 20 passengers and confirmed that all 25 died in the crash.