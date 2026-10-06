‘Pilot Of Crashed NAF Aircraft Got Married Two Weeks Ago’ – Military Source

Squadron Leader Aham Man Ugweje has been identified as the pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday.

Naija News reports that the aircraft, an ATR-42-500MP Maritime Patrol aircraft with registration number NAF 931, was reportedly on a routine mission from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos when it crashed.

A Squadron Leader in the Nigerian Air Force is equivalent in rank to a Major in the Nigerian Army.

The 81 Air Maritime Group, based in Benin City, operated the aircraft, which was one of two ATR-42 aircraft used by the military for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations as well as limited transport duties.

Multiple military sources who spoke with Sahara Reporters said Ugweje was flying the aircraft, while Samuel Victor was serving as the technician.

A senior Air Force officer said, “The aircraft is attached to Squadron Leader MM Haruna, but he wasn’t the one flying it. It was, however, flown by Squadron Leader Aham Man Ugweje.”

Another military source confirmed Ugweje’s identity and disclosed that the pilot had recently married.

“Squadron Leader Man Ugweje Aham was the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft. Sadly, he got married two weeks ago. The technician is Samuel Victor, but I can’t confirm his rank,” the source said.

Sources also disclosed that some newly commissioned pilot officers were among those aboard the aircraft.

One of the sources said, “Some newly commissioned pilot officers were among them. Even the number of those on board isn’t certain yet.”

Authorities were withholding the identities of the affected officers pending official notification of their families.

The Nigerian military acquired the ATR-42 under a $73 million agreement signed in 2007 with Alenia Aeronautica, now known as Leonardo, and received it in December 2010.

Military sources said the aircraft was subsequently taken to Germany in January 2022 for Periodic Depot Maintenance at the Rheinland Air Service facility in Mönchengladbach.

It reportedly remained there for almost four years before returning to Nigeria in December 2024.