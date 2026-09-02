Nigerian Air Force Opens 2026 Recruitment [See Requirements, Guidelines]

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has opened its 2026 recruitment exercise for Nigerians seeking to join the Service as tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women.

The recruitment portal will open on Thursday, September 3, 2026, and remain accessible to eligible applicants until October 14, 2026.

Naija News reports that the Air Force made this known in a notice posted on its official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, announcing the commencement of the NAF Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 47/2026 recruitment exercise.

According to the Service, the application is completely free, and prospective applicants have been advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria and application guidelines before submitting their forms.

Applicants seeking to enlist as tradesmen/women must be between 18 and 27 years old as of March 1, 2027.

For non-tradesmen/women, applicants must be between 18 and 22 years old by the same date.

All applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth and meet the minimum height requirements of 1.66 metres for males and 1.63 metres for females.

The NAF also requires applicants to be medically, physically and psychologically fit and meet the Service’s established medical and employment standards.

Requirements For The Nigerian Air Force Recruitment

For tradesmen/women, applicants with National Diploma (ND) or National Certificate in Education (NCE) qualifications must have obtained their certificates from accredited institutions.

They must also possess at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB or NBAIS.

Applicants seeking positions in driving and other trades requiring a Trade Test must possess the relevant Trade Test certificate and satisfy the applicable Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination requirements.

Those applying as drivers must also have a valid driving licence.

For non-tradesmen/women, applicants must possess at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, in the relevant examinations.

They must also have their Primary School Certificates and Secondary School Testimonials.

The NAF said successful applicants would be required to complete an Acknowledgement Form, Parent/Guardian Consent Form and Local Government Area Attestation Form.

The attestation form may be endorsed by a military officer from the applicant’s state of origin not below the rank of Wing Commander in the Air Force or an equivalent rank in the Nigerian Army or Navy.

It may also be signed by a police officer not below the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, a substantive local government chairman or secretary, or a magistrate from the applicant’s state of origin.

The completed attestation form must carry the applicant’s passport photograph and a photocopy of the signatory’s driver’s licence, National Identity Card or international passport.

The Air Force said successful applicants would later be invited for the zonal general aptitude test.

The date for the test will be announced through the recruitment portal, while only candidates who make it through the aptitude test will be invited for the interview stage.

The NAF warned prospective applicants to be cautious of fraudsters, stressing that the recruitment exercise is free of charge.

Interested Nigerians are advised to obtain full details and submit their applications through the official NAF recruitment portal.