Identities Of Passengers In Crashed NAF Aircraft Emerge

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that all 25 people aboard an ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State have died.

Naija News reports that the aircraft, registered as NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin, Edo State, to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the victims, describing the crash as a painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the country.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the CAS had assured the bereaved families of the service’s full support.

According to the statement, the aircraft had 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

The crew members were identified as Squadron Leader MI Aburime, the flight captain; Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje and Flight Lieutenant IS Bako, co-pilots; Warrant Officer Abubakar A, an aircraft technician; and Corporal Uguru HC, also an aircraft technician.

The 20 passengers were identified as Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus, Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye, Flying Officer IM Adeshina, Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F, Master Warrant Officer Matini BA, Warrant Officer Nuhu FS, Flight Sergeant James RB and Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI.

Others were Sergeant Ani AE, Sergeant Izibenikien SI, Sergeant Alafuka C, Sergeant Mbadugha AN, Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC and Lance Corporal Eledan GE.

The remaining passengers were Mrs Ezeh Nneka, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.

The Air Force said search-and-rescue operations were activated immediately after the crash, with relevant authorities involved in efforts to locate and account for everyone aboard. However, the service said it had found no survivors.

The CAS has subsequently ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The NAF urged members of the public to avoid speculation and the circulation of unverified information as the investigation continues.

“The CAS described the incident as a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation,” the statement said, adding that the service would provide timely and verified updates.

The Air Force also announced it had opened a condolence register at its headquarters in Abuja.

It said senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other well-wishers could use the register to pay their respects and convey messages of sympathy to the families of the deceased and the Nigerian Air Force.

The service also appealed to the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the victims’ families during the mourning period.