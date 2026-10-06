DHQ Confirms Crashed Aircraft Had Military Personnel Onboard

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Naija News reports that the aircraft was on a routine flight from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos when the accident occurred.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said military personnel and some of their family members were aboard.

The DHQ said it received the news of the crash with shock, adding that search and rescue operations were immediately launched at the scene.

The statement read, “The Defence Headquarters has received with deep shock the news of the unfortunate crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos with military personnel and some members of families on board.”

According to the DHQ, the Nigerian Air Force was conducting the search and rescue operation in collaboration with other military services and emergency response agencies.

The Defence Headquarters said it would conduct an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

“In compliance with the directive of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident, while Search and Rescue efforts by the NAF in collaboration with sister Services and emergency agencies continue at the site,” the statement said.

The military expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved in the incident, as well as the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Nigerian Air Force and the wider Armed Forces.

The Defence Headquarters urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and respect the privacy of the affected families while search-and-rescue efforts and other official procedures continue.

It also assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces remained committed to its constitutional responsibility despite the incident.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces wishes to assure all Nigerians that the Armed Forces will remain resolute and committed to our constitutional mandate of securing the nation, despite this painful setback,” it added.