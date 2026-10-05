NAF Confirms Aircraft Accident In Ondo, Begins Rescue Effort

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an immediate search and rescue operation following an aircraft accident in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

The incident involved an ATR-42 aircraft that was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred on Monday, Naija News reports.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Ejodame said the ongoing search and rescue operation was being carried out in collaboration with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies.

He said the Air Force was committed to ensuring the success of the rescue efforts.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

“The NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

Naija News reported earlier that several people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday.

According to Sahara Reporters, the crash, which occurred on October 5, 2026, reportedly caused panic in the riverine community as residents rushed to safety.

Details of the incident remained unclear as of the time of filing this report.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the helicopter or whether any of the occupants survived the crash.

Sources in the community said efforts were ongoing to reach the crash site and ascertain the number of casualties as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A resident confirmed the crash, saying, “Yes, it’s true. A helicopter just crashed now at Igbokoda, Ondo State.”

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.

Igbokoda is a major riverine community and commercial centre in Ilaje Local Government Area, one of Ondo State’s oil-producing areas.