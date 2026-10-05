Ondo: APC Names Aiyedatiwa Chairman Of 228-Member 2027 Election Campaign Council

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been chosen to lead the 228-member All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council was constituted by the Ondo State chapter of the APC to mobilize support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and other candidates of the party in the state.

The state APC chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Monday.

The campaign council brings together serving and former political office holders, government officials, lawmakers, party leaders, traditional rulers, community stakeholders, women and youth leaders, as well as grassroots mobilizers, Naija News understands.

Members of the council include Deputy Governor Olaide Adelami, Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, and the three ministers representing the state at the Federal Executive Council.

The ministers are the Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele; Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; and Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and former Deputy Governor Lasisi Oluboyo are also listed among members of the council.

All serving senators, members of the House of Representatives, state commissioners and members of the Ondo State House of Assembly are also part of the campaign structure.

The party appointed Dr Victor Olabimtan as Director-General of the council, while Olumuyiwa Adu will serve as Deputy Director-General.

Ola Oguntimehin was named the council’s Secretary.

The state APC said the structure was designed to bring experienced political leaders and grassroots organizers together ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the party, the move is expected to strengthen its structures across Ondo State and improve coordination among its members and supporters in the 18 local government areas.

The council will be responsible for mobilizing support for Tinubu and other APC candidates as the party begins preparations for the 2027 election campaign.