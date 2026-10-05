Former APC Chieftain Found Dead At Residence

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of a former All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Bauchi South, Jemimah Dutse.

Naija News reports that the command, in a statement issued on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, disclosed that the security operatives have commenced an investigation into the suspected murder.

Habib said Dutse was found dead in a pool of blood inside her residence at Muazu New Layout, Yelwa, Bauchi, with her throat allegedly slit by unidentified assailants.

According to the PPRO, detectives attached to the division promptly visited the scene, documented it and evacuated the body to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical examination and autopsy.

Habib also said the Commissioner of Police directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet and thorough investigation.

While commiserating with the family, friends and political associates of the deceased, the command assured the public that efforts would be made to apprehend those responsible.

The statement read, “On 3rd October, 2026, at about 1407hrs, a 49-year-old man of Muazu New Layout, Yelwa, reported at ‘E’ Division that the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered in a pool of blood inside her residence at Muazu New Layout, Yelwa, with her throat slit by yet-to-be-identified assailant(s).

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet and thorough investigation.

“The investigation is with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding her murder and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“The command commiserates with the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased and assures the public that no stone will be left unturned to ensure justice is served.

“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”