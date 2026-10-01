Video: Police Arrest OK Movement Coordinator, Teargas Obi Supporters In Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reportedly arrested the OK Movement state coordinator, Elijah Noah, in Uyo.

Naija News reports that a media aide to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, disclosed this in a statement on 𝕏 on Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred during a planned march where the police fired tear gas at the supporters.

The march, tagged the “Two Million Man March,” was organised in support of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, Umoh alleged that Noah was arrested while participating in a peaceful march.

“The OK Movement Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police while marching peacefully on the streets of Uyo,” she said.

“Tear gas is being fired at Peter Obi supporters in Akwa Ibom as we speak,” she added.

Meanwhile, Detectives from the Zone 13 Command in Ukpo, Dunukofia, Anambra State, have arrested a former member of the House of Representatives, Uchenna Igwesi, popularly known as USA Igwesi, prominent Enugu traditional ruler, Igwe Obiora Igwesi, and eight other suspects over the violent attack during a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ward meeting in Obuoffia, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News learnt that the Inspector-General of Police ordered their arrest on Tuesday, September 22, and it was carried out following a petition dated September 15, 2026, written by Chief G. Tagbo Ike, SAN, on behalf of the NDC Obuoffia Ward.

Those arrested alongside the monarch and Igwesi include Uchenna Moses Ani (alias Odogwu), Chidi Ani, Oko Nwodo (alias Buzuzu), Dominic Arum (alias City Hangout), Ifeanyi Solomon Nwobodo (alias Agege), Victor Okechukwu (alias Ogboni), Nnabuike Ani (alias Stone), and John Chukuma Ogbodo

In the petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja and obtained by SaharaReporters disclosed that the suspects were accused of conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful possession of fire-arms, attempted murder, assault occasioning grievous harm, threatening violence and stealing.

According to the petition, the attack occurred on September 12, 2026, when party members gathered at Ihuani Awkunanaw, Obuoffia, for a ward meeting.

The petitioners stated that they had duly obtained permission from the Divisional Police Station, Agbani, ahead of the meeting, noting that the ward is the home ward of the NDC’s governorship candidate, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa.

The petition alleges that a convoy of three cars and two motorcycles drove past the venue and Igwesi yelled out vicious threats and tantrums saying, “We will spill blood, and nothing will happen’. ‘We will kill Donald Onovo’.

“As the political party members watched in awe and stupefaction, staccato gunshots rent the air. Screaming of persons hit by bullets enveloped the gathering.”

The attack reportedly left eight people with gunshot wounds and they include, Hon. Donald Onovo, Hon. Maduka Ngene (Ward Chairman), Mr. Victor Onovo, Madam Ogbodo Gloria, Mr. Maduabuchi Ugwu, Mr. Nelson Nnaemeka, Mr. Chinonso Nwagbara, and Mr. Obinna Daniel Owo.

The petition further stated that “apart from the afore-listed victims, there aboungunshotsof persons, who attended the botched ward meeting, sustained minor injuries.

“It is fitting in the circumstances that the suspects are brought to court to uphold the laws of Nigeria and stem their actions from snowballing into lawlessness as the 2027 general election approaches.

The petition added that “in the past one week, the seventeen (17) Local Government Areas of Enugu State have witnessed co-ordinated armed attacks sponsored by the Chairmen of Local Governments in Enugu State… aimed at silencing the opposition activities in the State in the run-up of 2027 general elections in Nigeria.”