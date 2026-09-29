2027: No Fake Promises – Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to unite the country, confront insecurity, fight poverty, unemployment, hunger, and hopelessness if elected into power in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi made the pledge during a townhall meeting with the people of Sokoto State on Monday.

The former Governor of Anambra State who made the dislcosure in a post via his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, promised to fulfill all the electoral promises if elected.

According to him, the promises were made after listening to the people who attended the townhall meeting in Sokoto State.

“Yesterday, 28th September, after paying a courtesy call on His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, we had a very engaging Town Hall with the people of Sokoto. It was an opportunity to listen, answer questions, and speak honestly about the Nigeria we want to build together.

“The questions were clear: unity, security, education, subsidy, healthcare, corruption, poverty, agriculture, power, infrastructure, ethnicity, and the future of our country.

“Our message was equally clear: there will be no fake promises. We must unite the country and confront insecurity decisively, while also addressing human insecurity. We must fight poverty, unemployment, hunger, and hopelessness if we are to reduce criminality and create a safer society,” he wrote.

The NDC candidate condemned a situation where politicians buy voters’ votes due to the poverty situation in the country.

According to him, the cycle of bad leadreship and transactional politics must be broken.

“We discussed money politics and its devastating consequences. When poverty becomes the instrument through which politicians buy votes, citizens are trapped in a cycle where the same system that impoverishes them is repeatedly rewarded. We must break this cycle of bad leadership driven by transactional politics.

“The work ahead is enormous. But with courage, competence, compassion, character, and the collective determination of Nigerians, we can begin to change the story,” he added.