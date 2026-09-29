‘Kwankwaso Was Always Afraid That With Atiku, Nothing Good Would Come Out Of ADC’ – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was sceptical about joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Lawal, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, said he convinced NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to join the ADC.

According to him, Kwankwaso was always afraid that with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the ADC, nothing would ever come out of the party.

He said, “I attended every meeting of the ADC, and at one time, Peter Obi was playing in and out. I was the one who finally dragged Peter into the ADC and committed him to joining the ADC.

“We also convinced Kwankwaso to join the ADC, but he was always afraid that with Atiku Abubakar there, nothing good would ever come out of the ADC.”

Lawal said he was among the founders of the ADC coalition on July 2, 2025, which produced former Senate President, David Mark, as national chairman.

Recall that Lawal dumped the ADC after the party’s primary election.

He alleged that the primary election that produced Atiku as the ADC’s presidential candidate was massively rigged.