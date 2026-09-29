2027: ‘We’re Not Ready To Give Money To Entice Voters – Peter Obi

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the party will not give money to party agents to entice voters during the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known on Monday while fielding questions at a town hall meeting in Sokoto.

According to Peter Obi, giving money to voters on election day is vote-buying, and it was among the factors contributing to the country’s rise in poverty.

The former Governor of Anambra State assured that adequate security arrangements would be made to protect voters and ensure that votes were properly counted and recorded.

He said, “We are not ready to give money to party agents to entice voters. That is vote-buying, and it is part of the reason why poverty continues to rise in the country.”

In other news, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has recalled how the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, sent him to persuade Peter Obi to serve as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made this known during an interview on Diaspora Digital Media.

Speaking on the events surrounding the opposition coalition and the eventual break-up between Atiku and Peter Obi, Babachir Lawal said the former Vice President had proposed that the ex-governor of Anambra State accept the vice-presidential slot on the ADC platform.

According to him, the plan was for them to serve together for four years, and the Constitution would be amended to create a single six-year presidential term, but Peter Obi declined.