2027: ‘APC Used NDC To Lure Peter Obi’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) formed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to lure the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, in an interview on TVC News, claimed the NDC was a contraption the APC created to lure Peter Obi away from the opposition coalition.

According to Okonkwo, those in the NDC are suspected to be APC surrogates, stressing that none of them had any reason to dump the ADC at the closing time of nominations.

He said, “APC give it to them. They formed a contraption called NDC and used it to lure Peter Obi, who likes free things.”

“The only thing I will tell you is that whoever is in NDC is a suspect as a surrogate of APC, because there was no reason for any of them to have left ADC for NDC at the closing time of nomination.”

In other news, the Anambra State Government has challenged Peter Obi to tender an unreserved apology to the people of the state after outstanding loans and other liabilities left during his tenure as Governor were made public.

The Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, in a statement issued on Sunday regarding the controversy over the financial position inherited from the Peter Obi administration, said loans totalling $123,771,179.30 were left but were not reflected in his handover notes.

Mefor said the loan records, including the dates and amounts involved, could be verified from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Abuja.

The commissioner also alleged that a fuller assessment of the state’s assets and liabilities showed that Peter Obi’s administration left “humongous net liabilities” rather than net assets.

According to him, successive administrations, including the present administration, had continued to service the obligations through monthly deductions from the state’s allocations under the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).