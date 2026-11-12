 Skip to content
Politics

‘We Will Be Refined And Rugged In 2027’ – Aisha Yesufu Blows Hot After Lagos NDC Attack

Published
By Oladipo Abiola
Follow Naija News on Google
ADC Chieftain, Aisha Yesufu
ADC Chieftain, Aisha Yesufu

Key Takeaways

  • Aisha Yesufu said the Nigeria Democratic Congress would adopt a “refined and rugged” approach for the 2027 elections and resist intimidation of its members.
  • Cable reported that suspected political thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones attacked NDC supporters at the Classic Event Centre in Oregun, Lagos.
  • The attack left supporters injured and vehicles damaged, while police later fired tear gas to disperse the crowd on Kudirat Abiola Way.

Human rights activist and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has declared that the party will change tactics going into the 2027 general elections.

According to her, the NDC will be both refined and rugged to demonstrate that no particular group of persons has a “monopoly of madness.

Yesufu declared that no one will be allowed to intimidate its members, insisting that supporters would stand up against attacks.

Naija News reports that she made the declaration on Thursday, following an attack on NDC supporters ahead of the town hall meeting at the Classic Event Centre in the Oregun area of Lagos.

According to her, the campaign is not just about Peter Obi, but about everybody.

“In 2023 we were refined, in 2027 we will be refined and rugged. Nobody has monopoly of madness and anybody wey say him dey crase we go send am go psychiatric hospital. We are not slaves, we are citizens. This campaign is not Peter Gregory Obi campaign, it is our campaign,” Yesufu said.

Recall that the NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos State turned violent after suspected political thugs invaded the venue.

The thugs attacked supporters of the NDC who were at the venue of the town hall meeting.

According to Cable, the thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety while chairs and other items at the venue were scattered in the confusion that followed.

The incident left some supporters injured and vehicles damaged, while a journalist covering the event was also reportedly assaulted and had his recording equipment taken.

The confrontation later spilled onto Kudirat Abiola Way, disrupting traffic before police operatives arrived and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News