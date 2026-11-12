‘We Will Be Refined And Rugged In 2027’ – Aisha Yesufu Blows Hot After Lagos NDC Attack

Human rights activist and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has declared that the party will change tactics going into the 2027 general elections.

According to her, the NDC will be both refined and rugged to demonstrate that no particular group of persons has a “monopoly of madness.

Yesufu declared that no one will be allowed to intimidate its members, insisting that supporters would stand up against attacks.

Naija News reports that she made the declaration on Thursday, following an attack on NDC supporters ahead of the town hall meeting at the Classic Event Centre in the Oregun area of Lagos.

According to her, the campaign is not just about Peter Obi, but about everybody.

“In 2023 we were refined, in 2027 we will be refined and rugged. Nobody has monopoly of madness and anybody wey say him dey crase we go send am go psychiatric hospital. We are not slaves, we are citizens. This campaign is not Peter Gregory Obi campaign, it is our campaign,” Yesufu said.

Recall that the NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos State turned violent after suspected political thugs invaded the venue.

The thugs attacked supporters of the NDC who were at the venue of the town hall meeting.

According to Cable, the thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety while chairs and other items at the venue were scattered in the confusion that followed.

The incident left some supporters injured and vehicles damaged, while a journalist covering the event was also reportedly assaulted and had his recording equipment taken.

The confrontation later spilled onto Kudirat Abiola Way, disrupting traffic before police operatives arrived and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.