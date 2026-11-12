NDC Town Hall Meeting In Lagos Turns Violent As Thug Storm Venue With Cutlasses

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos State turned violent after thugs invaded the venue.

Naija News learnt that thugs on Thursday attacked supporters of the NDC who were at the venue of the town hall meeting.

According to Cable, the thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety while chairs and other items at the venue were scattered in the confusion that followed.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether anyone was injured in the attack or whether any arrests had been made by the police.

In other news, presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, has promised that no Nigerian will have to go to bed hungry if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Obi said his administration would focus on ending hunger, poverty and insecurity while creating more opportunities for Nigerians to live better lives.

The former Anambra State governor made the promise during a town hall meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where he outlined his plans for the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said Nigeria could become a prosperous and united country with the right leadership, adding that his government would make the welfare and security of citizens a major priority.

According to Obi, his administration would also fight corruption, unite the country and provide an environment where Nigerians could pursue their dreams without fear.

The NDC candidate promised to create massive job opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly by supporting them to establish and grow their own businesses.

He also expressed concern over the worsening security situation across the country, urging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to take urgent steps to address the growing attacks and killings.

Obi, however, assured Nigerians that he would confront insecurity head-on if elected, promising to restore peace to communities affected by insurgency and terrorist attacks.

He lamented that persistent violence had forced many Nigerians out of their homes, leaving millions struggling to survive.