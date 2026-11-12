Lagos Assembly Confirms Sanwo-Olu’s Nominee For Auditor-General

Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed Dr Olufunke Tayo-Makanjuola as the substantive Auditor-General of the state.

Her confirmation followed her nomination by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu after serving as the Acting Auditor-General since July 2026.

The Office of the State Auditor-General announced the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, describing it as a new milestone in her career in the Lagos State Public Service, Naija News reports.

Before her appointment as Acting Auditor-General, Tayo-Makanjuola served as the Head of Directorate, Government Accounts.

She is a finance professional with experience in public financial management and holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) in International Business from Lagos State University, Ojo.

The new Auditor-General is also a Fellow and member of several professional organisations, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

She is also associated with the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) and the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Professional Investigators (CFIP), USA, among other professional bodies.

The Office of the State Auditor-General said her confirmation was based on her professional experience, qualifications and ability to provide leadership in carrying out the responsibilities of the office.

The management and staff of the office congratulated her and wished her a successful tenure.

They also pledged their support for her leadership in promoting accountability, transparency and proper management of public funds in Lagos State.

Naija News understands that Sanwo-Olu had earlier nominated Tayo-Makanjuola as Acting Auditor-General, subject to confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She succeeds Mr Adetola Muyiwa John, who previously occupied the position before his redeployment as Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary of the State Treasury Office in March 2026.

Adetola’s redeployment followed the statutory retirement of the former Accountant-General, Dr Abiodun Muritala.

Following the development, Tayo-Makanjuola was appointed Acting Auditor-General on July 28, 2026, pending confirmation by the state lawmakers.