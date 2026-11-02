DSS Releases Peter Obi Supporter, Rilwan Olawale

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a supporter of the Obidient Movement in Lagos State, Rilwan Olawale, from its custody.

This development was confirmed by the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, in a post on his 𝕏 account.

According to Doherty, he visited Olawale over the weekend after his release from DSS custody.

While thanking everyone who expressed concern and solidarity with Olawale during his detention, the NDC governorship candidate expressed a desire that law enforcement agencies in Nigeria will carry out their responsibility legitimately.

“I was very pleased to be able to pay Mr. Rilwan Olawale a visit over the weekend, after his release from DSS custody following a series of engagements in the course of last week aimed at securing his release.

“It was heartwarming to see him reunited with those who care about him.

“I thank everyone who expressed concern and solidarity and who stood by Rilwan through this ordeal.

“I reiterate that we believe in a Nigeria where law enforcement agencies pursue their mandates legitimately while diligently respecting and protecting the legal and fundamental human rights of every Nigerian.

“Welcome back, Mr. Olawale.

“Ó TI YÁ,” he wrote.

Naija News recalls that Olawale was allegedly arrested by armed men who identified themselves as DSS operatives in the early hours of October 25.

After his arrest, prominent Nigerians, including NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, called for his release.