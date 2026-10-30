Sowore Breaks Silence, Releases Pictures, Videos After Attack In Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has confirmed that he was attacked along with his team in Ekiti State on Friday, Naija News reports.

Sowore alleged that those behind the attack came from the Government House of Ekiti.

He further alleged that the attackers were provided with tracking and operational support by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him, the thugs who attacked him had the support of the DSS.

“This is the level of infamy to which Nigeria has been subjected! Those who brutally attacked us in Ado-Ekiti today came from the Government House @ekitistategov. They are well known, and they were provided with tracking and operational support by the

@OfficialDSSNG.

“Since our arrival yesterday, DSS operatives have been trailing and harassing us. They even threatened the manager of the first place where we ate, warning him never to allow us to use his premises again.

“Today, shortly after I completed an interview at MIDAS FM 90.5 in Ado-Ekiti, the thugs descended on us in a violent attack, allegedly with the assistance of the DSS,” he wrote on his 𝕏 account.

Sowore had earlier said the attack occurred inside a restaurant.

Sowore added that the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Falade Adegoroye, has visited the scene of the attack.

He therefore disagreed with the submission that it was an altercation, insisting that they were attacked.

“The Commissioner of @PoliceNG in Ekiti State, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, personally visited the scene of the brutal attack against us in Ado-Ekiti today. He saw firsthand the extensive injuries we sustained, yet he has the audacity to issue a despicable statement describing a coordinated, violent attack as a mere “altercation,” Sowore insisted.