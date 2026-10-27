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Oyebanji Seeks Ekiti Assembly’s Approval For 13 New Appointments

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji
Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji

Key Takeaways

  • Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has asked the State House of Assembly to approve the reappointment of three commissioners and appointment of ten special advisers.
  • Oyebanji nominated Dayo Apata for justice, Akintunde Oyebode for finance and Oyebanji Filani for health and human services, retaining their first-term commissioner portfolios.
  • The state government said Oyebanji’s separate appointments of three technical advisers and a director-general for the Ekiti State Transport Agency take immediate effect.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has asked the State House of Assembly to approve the reappointment of three commissioners who served during his first term in office.

Naija News reports that the governor also requested the lawmakers’ approval for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers to support his administration.

Oyebanji made the request in a letter sent to the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The governor nominated Dayo Apata, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for reappointment as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

He also nominated Akintunde Oyebode to continue as Commissioner for Finance, while Oyebanji Filani was nominated to retain his position as Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

The three nominees served in the same positions during the governor’s first term.

The development comes after the governor appointed four officials to serve in key positions across the state’s power, road infrastructure, airport and transportation sectors.

The newly appointed officials include Philip Atere as Technical Adviser on Power Infrastructure and Tope Fatukasi as Technical Adviser on Road Infrastructure.

The governor also appointed retired Air Vice Marshal Sunday Makinde as Technical Adviser on Airport matters, while Tajudeen Alingbolu was named Director-General of the Ekiti State Transport Agency.

According to the state government, the appointments take immediate effect and are intended to strengthen the administration’s efforts to improve critical sectors of the state’s economy.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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