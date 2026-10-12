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Oyebanji Retains SSG, Chief Of Staff, CPS As He Dissolves Cabinet

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji
Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji

Key Takeaways

  • Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, dissolved the State Executive Council after a valedictory session with cabinet members in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.
  • Oyebanji retained Secretary to the State Government, Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo, and Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, in their offices.
  • Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said statutory boards like SIEC and service commissions, plus tertiary institution councils, are not affected.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, dissolved the State Executive Council after a valedictory session with cabinet members in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

However, the governor retained the Secretary to the State Government, Habibat Adubiaro; the Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo; and the Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, who will continue in their respective positions.

Naija News understands that the valedictory session, held at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, marked the end of the cabinet’s tenure as the Oyebanji administration prepares for a new term.

Addressing the outgoing cabinet members, Oyebanji described them as a formidable team whose contributions had helped his administration deliver on its promises to the people of Ekiti State.

He thanked God for the grace, wisdom, and opportunity to serve the state, adding that his administration remained committed to making Ekiti a better place for all residents.

The governor also commended the cabinet members for their support and roles in implementing government policies and programmes.

Oyebanji assured the outgoing officials that he would maintain contact with them despite the dissolution of the council.

The development comes two weeks after Governor Oyebanji approved the termination of appointments for all political appointees, including boards, commissions, and parastatals in the State.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, those affected by the termination include Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, and Technical Assistants.

The statement, however, noted that chairmen and members of statutory boards are not affected by the dissolution.

Those not affected include the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Civil Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, and Judicial Service Commission.

Similarly, the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions remain intact, in line with earlier directives by the Governor.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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