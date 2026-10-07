Ekiti State Owes A Debt Of Gratitude To Abacha – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said that without former military head of state Sani Abacha, Ekiti State would not have been created.

Ekiti State was created on October 1, 1996, out of the old Ondo State, during Abacha’s military regime.

According to Oyebanji, Ekiti owes a debt of gratitude to the former military ruler.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke during the ‘Ekiti at 30 Future Summit’ in Ado Ekiti, the state capital,

He said: “In the old Western region and later Ondo State, Ekiti men and women distinguished themselves in education, public administration, commerce, agriculture, culture, and national service.

“Through the act of persistent advocacy, leaders made a compelling case for the creation of the state, that way the aspiration of our people would be more effectively pursued.

“We therefore owe an eternal debt of gratitude to the founding fathers of Ekiti State, to the traditional rulers, community leaders, professionals, academics, political actors, and women organisations whose sacrifices made the creation possible.

“Some people will not like to hear my next statement but that is the truth, we owe a debt of gratitude to Gen. Sani Abacha who was the Head of State when the state was created.

“Without that man, Abacha, we will not be here. Kabiyisi will tell you what they contended with but God used Abacha and we are grateful.”