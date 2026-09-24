Ekiti Will Do More For Tinubu In 2027 Election – Says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has said the state will intensify efforts to increase President Bola Tinubu’s votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Oyebanji made the declaration on Wednesday at a town hall meeting with stakeholders from Ekiti North Senatorial District in Ifaki-Ekiti, held as part of consultations for the 2027 state budget, Naija News reports.

The governor urged Ekiti voters to reciprocate what he described as President Tinubu’s support for the state by giving him more votes in the next presidential election.

He cited federal appointments and infrastructure projects benefiting the state as evidence of the President’s support for Ekiti.

“We must show appreciation. It will not be enough to repeat previous figures. We must do more in the next election,” Oyebanji said.

Oyebanji also outlined his administration’s plans for his second term, saying government projects would focus on boosting commerce, increasing productivity and supporting sustainable business growth.

He said the government would pay attention to value addition and ensure that limited public resources are invested in projects capable of improving the economy.

“In our second term, whatever we are going to do must add value, because resources are limited. There must be value addition. We must catalyse productivity and ensure our people are productive. It is only when there is value that artisans like welders and auto mechanics can thrive and become prosperous,” he said.

The governor said investments would be directed towards key areas including healthcare, electricity, roads and water supply.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to participatory governance, saying the administration would continue to seek the views of residents when deciding on projects.

“Governance is about the people. We are what we are today because of you. You gave us your mandate, and we must continue to seek your counsel in delivering good governance,” he added.

Oyebanji said efforts to expand electricity access to communities had recorded progress but were limited by existing laws which allow states to generate electricity without giving them control over distribution.

On roads, he disclosed that collaboration with the Federal Government had led to the award of major projects, including the Ado-Ijan-Ilumoba-Ikole and Ado-Aramoko-Ita-Ore roads.

He added that other critical roads would be attended to subsequently.

The governor also commended traditional rulers for their role in intelligence gathering, saying their support had contributed to improved security in the state. He urged residents to remain vigilant.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, said more than 300 nurses and 1,500 health assistants had been recruited in the last four years.

He added that primary and secondary healthcare facilities had been upgraded, while three new general hospitals had been approved for Ipao, Ikogosi and Awo-Ekiti.

The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof Bolaji Aluko, disclosed that more than 500 boreholes had been constructed across the state.

He said an additional 110 boreholes were being proposed to improve access to water and ensure wider distribution across communities.

Stakeholders Make Demands

Traditional rulers and community representatives at the meeting pledged more support for Oyebanji’s second term, which begins on October 16, 2026.

They also presented their priority needs for the 2027 budget, with roads, electricity, water, healthcare and security among the major demands.

The Alaaye of Oke Ayedun, Oba Femi Aribisala, who spoke for Ikole Local Government, urged the government to urgently address the challenges of roads, water and electricity in the area.

He said poor road access and inadequate electricity supply were affecting economic activities in the council.

The Obaleo of Erinmope, Oba Sunday Aniyi; Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro; and Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, who represented Moba, Ido/Osi and Oye local government areas respectively, also called for more attention to roads, electricity, security and water supply.

Dignitaries at the meeting included Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, Secretary to the State Government Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff Oyeniyi Adebayo, Head of Service Folakemi Olomojobi, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, political leaders and representatives of community groups.