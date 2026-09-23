Tinubu-Shettima: ‘Vote Muslim-Muslim, Stand By Your Faith’ – Matawalle Tells Muslims

The Minister of State for Defence and former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has called on Muslim women across Nigeria to support the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 election.

Matawalle made the call in a video shared on Facebook on Tuesday by HM Arewa, a media group that reports news in Hausa.

In the video, the minister was seen addressing a group of women at a public gathering reportedly held in Kaduna, where former House of Representatives Speaker, Aminu Masari, was also present.

Matawalle described the gathering as a political event focused on Tinubu’s re-election and the actualization of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“This is a political gathering centered around the politics of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and everyone here is working towards the actualization of the Muslim-Muslim ticket,” Matawalle said in Hausa.

He urged the women to remain committed to their support, saying their backing of the ticket should be based on their religious convictions.

“As a Muslim, when you support a Muslim-Muslim ticket and achieve it, your heart will be at peace because you know the reason behind your actions.

“You are doing it for your religion and for Allah’s sake, because Allah commands Muslims to love their fellow Muslims,” he said.

Matawalle said the women should not be discouraged by criticism over their position, insisting that their support was not driven by money or politics.

“Whoever criticizes your stance, you already have the answer to give them. You are doing this not because of money or politics, but out of devotion to your religion and in fulfilment of what Allah expects of you,” he said.

The minister further urged them to vote for Tinubu and Shettima, describing the ticket as one they should support based on their faith.

“Therefore, you are on the path of voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, a Muslim-Muslim ticket, as a Muslim, a child of Muslims, and a grandchild of Muslims.

“No one can rightfully say that what you are doing is incorrect, nor can they claim you are wrong for following the teachings of your religion just because it is Nigeria. You must stand by your faith,” Matawalle added.

He also urged the women to remain committed to their position, saying they could have hope even if they died while working towards the actualization of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

“Let us stand by what we agreed upon. Even if Allah takes your life while you are working toward the actualization of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, you can have good hope because you acted out of your true beliefs and convictions,” he said.

See the video clip below.

Speaking at the same event, Masari said his nearly 40 years in politics had not exposed him to a president with better plans for Nigeria than Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Masari and Matawalle are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The council’s membership was unveiled in August, with Matawalle appointed as its deputy director, Security and Intelligence I.