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‘NASS Should Impeach Tinubu For Going Contrary To Constitution’ – Atiku’s Aide

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe, urged the National Assembly to start impeachment against President Bola Tinubu over his extended working vacation in Europe.
  • Paul Ibe said Section 151 requires a written declaration to Senate President and House Speaker whenever a president goes on vacation or cannot discharge duties.
  • Paul Ibe questioned if Tinubu sent any letter to the National Assembly, saying the trip had reached day 23 and he returns at weekend.

The media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has urged the National Assembly to impeach President Bola Tinubu for violating the Constitution.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had embarked on annual leave to London before moving to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

While in France, Tinubu extended his working vacation by a few days, sparking controversy among opposition parties and political elites.

Defending his principal, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said Tinubu could rule Nigeria from anywhere in the world.

However, Ibe, during an interview on News Central TV, said Tinubu should be impeached for extending his working vacation in Europe without duly informing the National Assembly.

Atiku’s aide questioned if any letter was transmitted to the National Assembly, adding that citizens ought to know.

He said, “The National Assembly should initiate impeachment procedures against the president; he should be impeached for going contrary to the Constitution.

“Section 151 says ‘whenever the president is proceeding on vacation,’ not working vacation because there is no provision for working vacation, that’s an afterthought because they are trying to be smart.

“Or is otherwise unable to discharge the duties of his office, he shall transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“So the question is, was this letter transmitted to the National Assembly? And I think as citizens we should know, if he didn’t he has stayed beyond 21 days, today is the 23rd day and he is not coming back until the weekend according to the presidency.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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