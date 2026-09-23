‘NASS Should Impeach Tinubu For Going Contrary To Constitution’ – Atiku’s Aide

The media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has urged the National Assembly to impeach President Bola Tinubu for violating the Constitution.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had embarked on annual leave to London before moving to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

While in France, Tinubu extended his working vacation by a few days, sparking controversy among opposition parties and political elites.

Defending his principal, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said Tinubu could rule Nigeria from anywhere in the world.

However, Ibe, during an interview on News Central TV, said Tinubu should be impeached for extending his working vacation in Europe without duly informing the National Assembly.

Atiku’s aide questioned if any letter was transmitted to the National Assembly, adding that citizens ought to know.

He said, “The National Assembly should initiate impeachment procedures against the president; he should be impeached for going contrary to the Constitution.

“Section 151 says ‘whenever the president is proceeding on vacation,’ not working vacation because there is no provision for working vacation, that’s an afterthought because they are trying to be smart.

“Or is otherwise unable to discharge the duties of his office, he shall transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“So the question is, was this letter transmitted to the National Assembly? And I think as citizens we should know, if he didn’t he has stayed beyond 21 days, today is the 23rd day and he is not coming back until the weekend according to the presidency.”