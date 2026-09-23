PDP Makes Fresh Move On Wike Amid Rift With APC Governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to support the party’s presidential candidate, Sandy Onor.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made the call during an interview with Punch.

He said the party was not uncomfortable with Wike’s decision to support Tinubu but wished the FCT minister would consider supporting Onor.

He stated that such a move would bring to an end the political noise surrounding the 2027 election and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed stated, “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory is truly a political phenomenon. If there is any way we can persuade the minister to rescind his decision not to support our presidential candidate, Senator Onor, we would be glad to do so. However, we are only respecting his constitutional rights.

“If his romance with the President is constituting a double blockade for the PDP, the APC governors would not come out to call for an emergency meeting, have sleepless nights and express concern about a minister’s support for candidates in the PDP if they were not worried about the situation. So, we respect his decision. We also respect the fact that the party itself agreed that he should work for the President.

“We are not uncomfortable with the situation, although we wish he would come and give us his full support. If he does that, it will make it easier for us to defeat President Ahmed Tinubu. His lack of support, as it is now, will no doubt affect our chances. But that is not to say that we do not have what it takes to surmount the challenges and defeat President Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are in the election to win. We will roll out our campaign across the nooks and crannies of the country to ensure that Nigerians support our candidate.”