EFCC Lists Recoveries, Public Projects, Plans To Take Anti-Corruption Fight To Grassroots

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its anti-corruption campaign will extend further to the grassroots, with local government councils coming under closer attention as more resources are allocated to the third tier of government.

Naija News reports that EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, stated this on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in Abuja at the maiden Annual National Conference of Local Government Council Chairmen and Traditional Rulers Councils.

Represented at the event by the Director of Public Affairs Department, Commander CE Wilson Uwujaren, Olukoyede said the commission’s commitment to accountability was not limited to the Federal Government.

He said greater resources going to local governments should translate into better living conditions for people at the grassroots.

“The EFCC is equally committed to transparency and accountability at the sub-national level and would want to see the improved resources flow to the third tier of government translate into improvement in the quality of lives of the grassroots population,” he said.

Olukoyede said the commission’s work supports the various areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He highlighted the use of recovered proceeds of crime for public investment, saying the Federal Government had directed ₦50 billion each from recovered funds to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation.

He added that additional funding had since been approved for both programmes.

The EFCC chairman also cited the conversion of the forfeited former NOK University in Kaduna State into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

According to him, the institution had enrolled 1,909 students as of December 2025.

Olukoyede said the development showed how recovered assets could be converted into projects that directly benefit Nigerians.

EFCC Records ₦1.23 Trillion Recoveries

The EFCC chairman disclosed that between October 2023 and the period covered by the commission’s recent stewardship account, the agency recovered more than ₦1.233 trillion.

He added that the recoveries included about $684.48 million, £373,905.78 and €9.34 million.

According to him, about two-thirds of the naira recovered was returned to ministries, departments and agencies, state revenue services, companies and individuals.

He said federal and state tax recoveries alone accounted for about ₦288.1 billion.

Olukoyede stressed that the value of recovery should not be measured only by the seizure of assets.

He said approximately ₦661.32 billion and $492.37 million had been released to beneficiaries during the period under review.

“Recovery reaches its highest value when recovered assets are returned to citizens or converted into productive national use,” he said.

The EFCC boss also linked economic crimes to national security, saying issues such as terrorist financing, illegal mining, cross-border cybercrime and money laundering could no longer be treated separately from security concerns.

He disclosed that the commission’s specialized enforcement operations had recorded 920 cases and 212 convictions.

He said investigations and prosecutions were still ongoing in areas including money laundering, terrorist financing, illegal mining and virtual-assets fraud.

Olukoyede also said almost 60 per cent of the EFCC’s processes and operations had been digitalized.

He added that the commission was continuing to invest in its Cybercrime Rapid Response Centre and other investigative technologies to protect Nigeria’s growing digital economy from fraud and abuse.

“We will investigate professionally, prosecute on the strength of evidence and respect the constitutional role of the courts in determining guilt or innocence.

“No title should place anyone outside the reach of the law, but neither should the fight against corruption be separated from due process,” he said.

Olukoyede said the EFCC was also working to improve its internal standards through new arrest and bail guidelines as well as conflict-of-interest safeguards.

He said an institution demanding accountability from other public officials must also be ready to hold itself to the same standard.

The EFCC chairman urged government officials at all levels to make accountability a regular practice rather than a slogan, especially as more resources become available to local councils.

He also linked Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list in October 2025 to sustained reforms involving several government agencies, including the EFCC.

According to him, the development was important for Nigeria’s economic growth, international reputation and investor confidence.

He said investors consider not only the size of an economy but also the strength of its institutions and the integrity of its financial system.

‘Development Must Start From The Grassroots’ – Says President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu also told the local government chairmen that his administration was focused on reducing the gap between government and the people.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, said Nigeria’s development could not be achieved from the centre alone.

He said the government had, since 2023, pursued national development with a stronger focus on grassroots development.

“Since 2023, has pursued national development with a strengthened belief that Nigeria cannot develop from the centre alone. Development must take root from the bottom up,” Tinubu said.

The President said Nigerians across the country should experience improvements in key areas such as healthcare, education, roads, water supply and food production.

“Nigerians in all parts of the country must witness and experience better primary healthcare, basic education, rural roads, safe water, stronger food systems, support for small businesses and opportunities for women and young people,” he said.