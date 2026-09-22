‘There Is No Absence In Aso Rock’ – Akpabio Clarifies Claims Of Acting President

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed speculations of acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is currently on vacation in Europe.

Naija News reports that while Tinubu is still on his three-week working vacation, Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The development has sparked controversy over the absence of President Tinubu and Shettima from the Aso Rock Villa.

Addressing the controversy over who is currently in charge of the government, Akpabio, while speaking in Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday, said Tinubu is on working leave, and there is no absence at Aso Rock.

According to the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he remains Senate President, not Nigeria’s acting president.

He said, “I am the Senate President and not the acting President of Nigeria because President Tinubu is still in power. He’s on a working leave, and there’s no absence in Aso Rock. He is the only person who can declare a vacancy, and there will be a vacancy.

“Right now, there is no vacancy. Asiwaju Tinubu is still in power, and he’s still running the affairs of Nigeria.

“The world is a global village, you can give instructions from the internet. So why are people complaining?”