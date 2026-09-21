You Shall Fall Into The Pit You Dig For Me – Natasha Blasts Akpabio Over Leaked Audio 

Federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reacted to the controversy surrounding Senate President Godswill Akpabio following the release of a purported audio conversation.

Naija News reports that the senator made her position known in a Facebook post on Monday, September 21, 2026, in which she accused Akpabio’s office of providing materials to media organizations for publication.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also directly addressed the Senate President, warning that whatever actions were being taken against her would eventually have consequences.

She wrote: “Dear Godswill Akpabio, Senate President of the Nigerian 10th Assembly… continue. Dear Punch Newspapers, Guardian Nigeria, and others… you may take the envelope and publish whatever Akpabio’s office sends to you. S.P. Akpabio, know that the pits you dig for me, you shall very well fall into.”

Her reaction comes after fresh allegations emerged from United States-based activist Sandra Duru, popularly known as Prof Mgbeke, who released a nine-minute audio recording on social media.

Duru alleged that Akpabio had engaged her to campaign against Akpoti-Uduaghan, a claim that contradicts an earlier allegation she made in 2025 that the Kogi senator had attempted to recruit her to make allegations against the Senate President.

The latest recording contains a male voice that Duru identified as Akpabio’s.

Duru presented the recording as a preview of further disclosures concerning her alleged dealings with Akpabio.